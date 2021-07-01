Fife model Shannon Singh has seen a surge in Instagram followers after entering the Love Island villa.

The 22-year-old’s following has almost doubled since she was announced as a cast member – from 153,000 to 300,000.

It makes her the most popular islander this series on Instagram, with Kaz Kamwi and Brad McClelland in second and third places respectively.

Shannon Singh's Instagram account has blown up since she joined Love Island (Instagram @shannonsinghhh)

After it was announced she had been dumped from the island just two days in, her Instagram following continued to rise and fans flooded her comments with supportive messages.

One wrote: “You’re going to be missed.” And another said: “Can’t believe she got dumped wtf……… hands down most beautiful girl in there.”

Influencers like Shannon can make around £300 a post, and she already had an estimated net worth of about £150,000 before even entering the villa.

Shannon Singh and Aaron Francis have coupled up on Love Island (ITV)

Her Instagram account @shannonsinghhh, which has been taken over by friends and family, posted: “Thank you for all the love and support Shannon is receiving!

"She’s Scottish, she’s sassy & so much fun #teamshannon.”

Shannon was one of the 11 new islanders who appeared on the first episode of Love Island’s seventh series on Monday, June 28.

In the first episode she coupled up with Aaron Francis, after he made the controversial decision to ignore Kaz and Faye who had ‘stepped forward’ for him.

The move caused quite a stir on Twitter, not least because he didn’t know Shannon’s name and just called her “number five”.

Meanwhile, the outside world’s response to the Glenrothes girl was positive. Former Love Island winner Amber Gill named her the “IT girl of the season” on Twitter.

Another Twitter user wrote: “I feel like Shannon will definitely be CARRYING this season. They seem intimidated and she's just THAT girl.”

She was also the bookies’ favourite to win the show.

However, Shannon was dumped from the island in a shock move on episode three.

After newcomer Chloe decided to couple up with Shannon’s partner Aaron, Shannon received a text telling her to pack her bags.

The shock exit has sparked fan theories she will return to Love Island later in the series – either in Casa Amor or as a bombshell.

In an interview after leaving, she said she would be willing to come back to the island.

But in the meantime, Shannon said her plans were to: “Keep doing me, I want to get back on my streaming. I think go on holiday with the girls and then suss out what I want to do. I think I’m going to have to spend a good couple of months sussing out what I want to do.”

Perhaps this is not the last we’ve seen of Shannon Singh.