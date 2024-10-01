Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six Edinburgh landmarks are to be lit up this Breast Cancer Awareness Month to mark Secondary Breast Cancer Awareness Day on October 13.

They will join 70 venues, sites and monuments and proudly light up in the distinctive pink, purple and teal colours of Make 2nds Count, a patient and family-focused charity dedicated to giving hope through clinical trial education, knowledge sharing, support and funding research into secondary (metastatic) breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of venues taking part this year marks an increase of 25 per cent compared to the campaign last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 13, Secondary Breast Cancer Awareness Day, Camera Obscura, Corstorphine Trust - Dower House, Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Pinsent Masons and St Andrews House will support the "Shine a Light" initiative.

Morningside Parish Church will be also be lit all weekend, from Friday to Sunday, October 11-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Andrew's House in Edinburgh will again be lit up for the campaign this year. | Four PR

Make 2nds Count is dedicated to supporting patients living with secondary breast cancer. Also known as ‘stage 4’ or ‘advanced breast cancer’, secondary (metastatic) breast cancer occurs when cancer spreads from beyond the breast to other parts of the body. The disease is incurable but treatable, and symptoms can vary from person to person.

An estimated 61,000 people in the UK are living with this condition, which claims 1,000 lives every month.

Make 2nds Count aims to ignite empathy and amplify the voices of those affected and this year’s ‘1,000 Truths’ campaign shares personal stories of patients, families, and healthcare professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One such patient is Rachel Coats, she said: “I was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2013, aged just 26, I’ve lived with the disease – and the sense of isolation which comes from such a devastating diagnosis at such an early age - for over 10 years, and I can confidently say I’ve had my ups and downs.

“I live with my partner and my Dachshund, Sheldon, and my family lives close by – my sisters, four nieces and my mum and dad. In 2013, our world was turned on its heels and we all had to come to terms with my diagnosis, including the constant treatments and several operations. I came across Make 2nds Counts in a hospital’s waiting room. I joined one of the charity’s retreats last year.

“That’s when I was finally able to talk to people who shared my story, and this helped immensely. I choose to ‘live in hope’ – something that really resonates with me – and I will continue to do so. I hope talking about my personal diagnosis will go some way towards raising awareness around this little-known disease.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh's Camera Obscura will again be lit up for Secondary Breast Cancer Day this month. | Four PR

Sam Dixon, CEO of Make 2nds Count, further emphasised the significance of the campaign: "These illuminated landmarks represent a beacon of hope for the tens of thousands affected by secondary breast (metastatic) cancer. Through our 1,000 Truths campaign, we also want to bring the personal stories of patients to the forefront, ensuring that every voice is heard, and every life is honoured.

“By shining a light on secondary breast cancer, we hope to raise awareness, build a more empowered community, and ultimately improve the lives of those living with secondary (metastatic) breast cancer."

The Edinburgh community is invited to participate by visiting the illuminated landmarks on October 13, sharing photos on social media using the hashtag#ShineALight, and engaging with the 1,000 Truths stories on the Make 2nds Count website.

This campaign offers a powerful platform to honour the stories of those living with secondary (metastatic) breast cancer and to spark hope for a future where no more lives are lost to this disease.