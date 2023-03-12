Six Nations Scotland v Ireland: Watch touching moment Stuart Hogg is joined by his kids at Murrayfield
Stuart Hogg won his 100th cap for Scotland in the crunch Guinness Six Nations showdown in Edinburgh on Sunday – and there was a beautiful moment when the full-back was joined on the pitch by his children before kick-off.
It came as Gregor Townsend's Scotland side went head-to-head with Ireland at BT Murrayfield.
The Irish arrived in the Capital seeking to keep themselves on course for the Grand Slam by denying the hosts a first Triple Crown since 1990.
Ahead of the match, Hogg was joined on the pitch by his children as he celebrated his milestone moment in a dark blue shirt.
At the time of publication, Scotland trailed 7-8 at half-time.