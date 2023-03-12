News you can trust since 1873
Six Nations Scotland v Ireland: Watch touching moment Stuart Hogg is joined by his kids at Murrayfield

Stuart Hogg won his 100th cap for Scotland in the crunch Guinness Six Nations showdown in Edinburgh on Sunday – and there was a beautiful moment when the full-back was joined on the pitch by his children before kick-off.

Gary Flockhart
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 4:07pm
Scotland’s Stuart Hogg (right) watches as his son Archie delivers the match ball to referee Luke Pearce ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.
It came as Gregor Townsend's Scotland side went head-to-head with Ireland at BT Murrayfield.

The Irish arrived in the Capital seeking to keep themselves on course for the Grand Slam by denying the hosts a first Triple Crown since 1990.

Ahead of the match, Hogg was joined on the pitch by his children as he celebrated his milestone moment in a dark blue shirt.

At the time of publication, Scotland trailed 7-8 at half-time.

