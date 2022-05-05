If the answer to that question is a resounding ‘YES’, then step this way...

Edinburgh’s St James Quarter is looking for daredevils to kick off their shoes and test their nerves by signing up for an adventurous charity walk over broken glass.

Taking place on Sunday June 12 at Register Square, outside the Galleria, volunteers will have the chance to break out of their comfort zone and support the vital services carried out by Deaf Action and Cash for Kids – with all proceeds going towards the vital work they do.

The Capital’s newest shopping centre is encouraging friends and families to come along and support on the day, with St James Quarter colleagues also rising to the challenge to take part in the seven-foot-long glass walk – and some even giving their feet a makeover for the occasion.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “It’s an honour to be working with two amazing charities that do so much to help others.

“I’m ready to roll up my trousers, get my toenails painted pink and brave the glass walk in the name of a good cause.

“The whole St James Quarter team is excited to be getting behind this daredevil challenge and we hope to raise as much money as possible for Deaf Action and Cash for Kids.

“We’re encouraging everyone who can to sign up and join us for what is set to be an experience to remember.”

According to Firewalk Scotland, who deliver the event, “glass-walking is completely different from fire-walking, its a slow deliberate walk across a bed of broken glass (mainly empty wine bottles).

“Glass-walking is about self belief and giving yourself 100% to the moment – there is no hypnotherapy or magic involved. Hopefully it’s fun and inspiring.”

For more information and to register go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/st-james-quarter-glass-walk-tickets-304715591537

Registration costs £22.50 and there’s a minimum sponsorship required of £150.