Online booking and scheduling platform Appointedd and accessibility tool WelcoMe have united to ensure disabled visitors can access, visit, and enjoy all that the St James Quarter has to offer, from dining, to shopping, and the latest movie releases.

Before visiting, anyone with additional needs can use the WelcoME web app to share their access needs and select from a variety of options to make their visit as accessible as possible.

Visitors can book a “meet and greet”, to ensure that a staff member greets them upon arrival and supports them while they enjoy their trip around the retail centre.

Alongside the WelcoMe/Appointedd service, the St James Quarter also offers both a Guest Mobility Service and a hands free shopping service called Drop It.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “We understand that visiting new places can cause stress and anxiety, which is why we have partnered with WelcomMe and Appointedd to provide this unique service and allow people to let us know their intention to visit in advance and express any support they may need.

“Delivering the very best service in a way which is specific to our visitors’ needs is at the heart of what we do, so we’re delighted to be able to offer the use of this innovative app and ensure everyone has an enjoyable and memorable experience.”