Storm Éowyn rips roof off Whitecraig convenience store as strong winds batter Edinburgh and the Lothians
The Day-Today Express at Whitecraig Gardens in the East Lothian village just outside Musselburgh suffered the brunt of the storm, with winds of up to 88mph hitting Edinburgh and the Lothians today, Friday, January 24.
The strong winds knocked a section of the roof down onto the pavement below at around 1.30pm, with thankfully no injuries reported.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, with the shop now closed and the shopfront taped off to keep the public safe from any falling debris.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.40pm on Friday, January 24, to reports of damage to the roof of a building at Whitecraig Gardens, Musselburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the property which had damage to the gable end.
“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”
