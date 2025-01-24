Storm Éowyn rips roof off Whitecraig convenience store as strong winds batter Edinburgh and the Lothians

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 15:27 BST
A convenience store in Whitecraig had to close today after part of its roof was knocked down by Storm Éowyn.

The Day-Today Express at Whitecraig Gardens in the East Lothian village just outside Musselburgh suffered the brunt of the storm, with winds of up to 88mph hitting Edinburgh and the Lothians today, Friday, January 24.

This Day-Today convenience store in Whitecraig had part of its roof ripped off by the storm, with the inset photo showing the shop before the damage.This Day-Today convenience store in Whitecraig had part of its roof ripped off by the storm, with the inset photo showing the shop before the damage.
This Day-Today convenience store in Whitecraig had part of its roof ripped off by the storm, with the inset photo showing the shop before the damage. | Shane Pender

The strong winds knocked a section of the roof down onto the pavement below at around 1.30pm, with thankfully no injuries reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A fire engine attended the scene in Whitecraig this afternoon.A fire engine attended the scene in Whitecraig this afternoon.
A fire engine attended the scene in Whitecraig this afternoon. | Shane Pender

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, with the shop now closed and the shopfront taped off to keep the public safe from any falling debris.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.40pm on Friday, January 24, to reports of damage to the roof of a building at Whitecraig Gardens, Musselburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the property which had damage to the gable end.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

