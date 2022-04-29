Police have released a new image of missing Edinburgh man Stuart Campbell.

It was taken from CCTV footage at the Co-op store in Colinton on the day he was last sighted, over a month ago.

The 36-year-old was last seen in the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22, in the Barn Park area of Wester Hailes.

Police have now confirmed the last sighting of Campbell was in the Colinton area of the Capital on the same day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Area Commander for South West Edinburgh, said: “Today, we have released the images of Stuart within the Co-op. We now know he left the shop and turned right into Cuddies Lane, which leads onto Spylaw Street.

“This area is very close to Colinton Dell and the Water of Leith so we are asking anyone who frequents the area, including dog walkers, to please keep an eye out for Stuart.

“We are working extensively to try and find Stuart and I would ask the local community to check garages, sheds, outbuildings for any signs of him. Those who have video ring door bells I would ask them to check their footage. I would ask motorists to also check their dash-cam footage for any sightings they may have captured.

Stuart Campbell was last seen in the Colinton area of Edinburgh. (Image: Police Scotland)

“We will be continuing our enquiries in the Colinton area in the coming days, reviewing CCTV, carrying our door to door along with further searches. I would again ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Stuart to contact 101, quoting reference 1205 of 28 March 2022”.

Campbell has been described as 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.

At an emotional press conference at the police station in Wester Hailes last month, Stuart’s mother Jane said: “Stuart, if you are watching this, please get in touch.

“We are all worried about you and just want you home safe.

“If anyone has seen Stuart or knows where he is, can you please get in touch with me or the police.

“It’s been nearly four weeks and we just want you home safe and well Stuart.