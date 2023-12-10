Edinburgh is close to some of the most beautiful places perfect for a winter day trip.
Escape city life for the day and explore the outskirts of Edinburgh and beyond to discover some of Scotland's hidden gems.
If you are looking to get away from the crowds this month here’s our pick of the top places to go for a day trip. Enjoy some Christmas activities with the family or instead, opt for an adventure that offers the chance to have a complete break from all the festivities.
1. Conifox adventure park
Conifox has lots of outdoor fun for kids of all ages and grown ups too. Have a go at a 9-hole footgolf course, pedal go-karts, kid’s pedal tractor farm, a giant jump pillow, trampolines and a rope bridge. The park offers a Christmas Experience every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December, from Friday 1 – Sunday 24 December. Visitors can enjoy a story from Mrs Claus to The Reindeer Flying School and the North Pole Post Room and much more in the 90 minute festive extravaganza.
Pic Greg Macvean Photo: Greg Macvean
2. North Berwick
North Berwick is just a 30 minute train journey from Edinburgh. The seaside town offers stunning views out to the Firth of Forth and the Bass Rock, the world's largest northern gannet colony. Grab a chippy or a lobster from a food shack and enjoy a brisk walk along the beach. The charming town has quirky cafes and shops, including a retro sweetie store filled with jars of old favourites. Photo: Jacqueline Dawson Photo: Jacqueline Dawson
3. Dunbar
Dunbar is well worth a day trip. The High Street has character and is filled with great cafe's and shops, including a vinyl store that still sells cassette tapes. A wander along the harbour offers great views and some of the best rockpooling in Britain. Check out Dunbar castle ruins or take the kids to the swimming pool which has a fun wave machine. Photo: EEN
4. South Queensferry
South Queensferry is a cracking spot for a trip and just a stones throw from Edinburgh. Take in the views of the Forth bridges, watch boats bobbing about in the harbour and wander through the high street with great cafes and independent shops. From here you can visit Hopetoun House, enjoy a scenic walk to Cramond through the Dalmeny Estate or visit local attractions like the Ferry Brewery and Jameson distillery. Photo: Jolene Campbell