Escape city life for the day and explore the outskirts of Edinburgh and beyond to discover some of Scotland 's hidden gems.

Some of Scotland’s most interesting villages, towns, country spots and fun attractions are all located within an hour or two of Edinburgh.

If you are looking to get away from the crowds this month here’s our pick of the top places to go for a day trip. Enjoy some Christmas activities with the family or instead, opt for an adventure that offers the chance to have a complete break from all the festivities.