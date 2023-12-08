The restaurant brings the taste of ‘Philly’ to the Capital.

Edinburgh’s first Philly cheesesteak restaurant is set to give away 100 free sandwich to celebrate its grand opening this weekend.

Phat Fellas – a new ‘cheesesteak heaven’ – is set to open on Saturday, December 9 serving up mouthwatering halal meats. And the first 100 customers to visit the restaurant, near Fountain Park, will be treated to free Philly cheesesteaks.

Described as a ‘hidden gem’, the store will serve up the original Philly cheesesteaks, topped off with Phat Fellas secret house sauce and chives. Customers will also be able to tuck into wings, crispy chicken sandos, loaded fries and famous New York rolls.

The store is set to replace a former hot food takeaway unit and will have take-away and order online options with 6 stools for customers to grab a quick bite. The tasty grub will be available to order from Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Phat Fellas announced the arrival on instagram. Owners said: “The secret is revealed. The first authentic cheesesteak store is opening in Edinburgh near you. Located 2 minutes from Fountain Park entertainment centre. We are a hidden gem but your taste buds won’t regret it once you make that trip. All of our meats are halal. Join us for the big moment. We are giving away 100 free cheesesteaks on opening day! Doors open 2pm and we will see you there!