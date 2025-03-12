The 10 Edinburgh neighbourhoods ‘to avoid living in’ according to consumer group

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Published 12th Mar 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 17:57 BST
An online consumer guide has shared a list of Edinburgh neighborhoods ‘to avoid living in’.

The list, compiled by the Sharp Scot website, includes 10 areas of the city, highlighting issues such as petty crime, transport and overcrowding.

In its introduction, Sharp Scot says: “While the majority of Edinburgh is a safe and welcoming city, there are some no-go zones that warrant caution.

“In this article, we list some of Edinburgh’s neighborhoods to avoid living in along with practical insights and tips to help you make an informed decision about where to stay whilst enjoying what this beautiful city has to offer.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 Edinburgh neighbourhoods Sharp Scot recommends we 'avoid living in'.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 Edinburgh neighbourhoods 'to avoid living in' according to consumer website Sharp Scot.

1. 10 Edinburgh neighbourhoods 'to avoid living in', according to Sharp Scot

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 Edinburgh neighbourhoods 'to avoid living in' according to consumer website Sharp Scot.

Sharp Scot website says: 'Having such a large population means that it can get rather crowded at shops, parking lots, and outdoor spaces. This is especially true during tourist season, festivals and school events'.

2. Meadows

Sharp Scot website says: 'Having such a large population means that it can get rather crowded at shops, parking lots, and outdoor spaces. This is especially true during tourist season, festivals and school events'. Photo: Google Maps

Sharp Scot website says: 'The Royal Mile can be challenging if you don’t like crowds, noise, rowdiness, and the hefty price tags of nearby establishments'.

3. Royal Mile

Sharp Scot website says: 'The Royal Mile can be challenging if you don’t like crowds, noise, rowdiness, and the hefty price tags of nearby establishments'. Photo: Google Maps

Sharp Scot website says: 'From early morning tours to late night bar shenanigans, there’s always something happening in the streets of Grassmarket. Having said that, while living here definitely guarantees excitement and fun, it also means that there’ll rarely be any peace and quiet'.

4. Grassmarket

Sharp Scot website says: 'From early morning tours to late night bar shenanigans, there’s always something happening in the streets of Grassmarket. Having said that, while living here definitely guarantees excitement and fun, it also means that there’ll rarely be any peace and quiet'. Photo: Google Maps

