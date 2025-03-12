The 10 Edinburgh neighbourhoods ‘to avoid living in’ according to consumer group

The list, compiled by the Sharp Scot website, includes 10 areas of the city, highlighting issues such as petty crime, transport and overcrowding.

In its introduction, Sharp Scot says: “While the majority of Edinburgh is a safe and welcoming city, there are some no-go zones that warrant caution.

“In this article, we list some of Edinburgh’s neighborhoods to avoid living in along with practical insights and tips to help you make an informed decision about where to stay whilst enjoying what this beautiful city has to offer.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 Edinburgh neighbourhoods Sharp Scot recommends we 'avoid living in'.

1 . 10 Edinburgh neighbourhoods 'to avoid living in', according to Sharp Scot Take a look through our photo gallery to see 10 Edinburgh neighbourhoods 'to avoid living in' according to consumer website Sharp Scot. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Meadows Sharp Scot website says: 'Having such a large population means that it can get rather crowded at shops, parking lots, and outdoor spaces. This is especially true during tourist season, festivals and school events'. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Royal Mile Sharp Scot website says: 'The Royal Mile can be challenging if you don’t like crowds, noise, rowdiness, and the hefty price tags of nearby establishments'. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Grassmarket Sharp Scot website says: 'From early morning tours to late night bar shenanigans, there’s always something happening in the streets of Grassmarket. Having said that, while living here definitely guarantees excitement and fun, it also means that there’ll rarely be any peace and quiet'. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales