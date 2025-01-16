Edinburgh life: Edinburgh's 'coolest neighbourhoods' to live in 2025, named by locals

Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:20 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 20:46 GMT
These are the best neighbourhoods to live in Scotland's capital city, according to locals

From hipster neighbourhoods full of trendy bars, restaurants and independent shops to leafy suburbs loved by families – there is no shortage of amazing places to live in Edinburgh.

That said, natives have long been divided over which is the best area in the city to call home. Every part of Auld Reekie has its own charms, so we asked our readers where the best places to live are.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the coolest areas in the Capital, according to locals.

Scroll our photo gallery to see the coolest areas in the Capital, according to locals.

1. The best areas to live in Edinburgh

1. The best areas to live in Edinburgh

Edinburgh's seaside suburb has changed so much over the past decade or so. No longer run down, it's now one of the most desirable places to live in the city. And it's not hard to see why, as Porty has so many things to offer - including a sandy beach, ice-cream parlours, beach-side cafes and cool bars and restaurants.

2. Portobello

2. Portobello

Edinburgh's seaside suburb has changed so much over the past decade or so. No longer run down, it's now one of the most desirable places to live in the city. And it's not hard to see why, as Porty has so many things to offer - including a sandy beach, ice-cream parlours, beach-side cafes and cool bars and restaurants.

Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema and a popular Fringe venue - the Church Hill Theatre.

3. Morningside

3. Morningside

Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema and a popular Fringe venue - the Church Hill Theatre.

Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. The charming area is one of the most sought-out residential parts of Edinburgh. There are plenty of interesting things to see in and around Dean Village, including the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art.

4. Dean Village

4. Dean Village

Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. The charming area is one of the most sought-out residential parts of Edinburgh. There are plenty of interesting things to see in and around Dean Village, including the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art.

Related topics: Edinburgh Scotland
