That said, natives have long been divided over which is the best area in the city to call home. Every part of Auld Reekie has its own charms, so we asked our readers where the best places to live are.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the coolest areas in the Capital, according to locals.
1. The best areas to live in Edinburgh
Scroll our photo gallery to see the coolest areas in the Capital, according to locals. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. Portobello
Edinburgh's seaside suburb has changed so much over the past decade or so. No longer run down, it's now one of the most desirable places to live in the city. And it's not hard to see why, as Porty has so many things to offer - including a sandy beach, ice-cream parlours, beach-side cafes and cool bars and restaurants. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Morningside
Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema and a popular Fringe venue - the Church Hill Theatre. Photo: mov8
4. Dean Village
Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. The charming area is one of the most sought-out residential parts of Edinburgh. There are plenty of interesting things to see in and around Dean Village, including the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art. Photo: Getty Images