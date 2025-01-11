Edinburgh house prices: Edinburgh's 17 'most expensive' streets to buy a home named

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 12th Jan 2025, 04:00 GMT

The 17 most expensive streets in Edinburgh have been named – and each will set buyers back an absloute fortune.

It comes as the Bank of Scotland named Scotland’s most expensive streets, with Queens Crescent in Auchterarder coming in at No.1. The stunning street, close to the world-famous Gleneagles golf course, will cost buyers £2,927,000.

In second place, having been nudged off top spot after two years on the spin, is Edinburgh’s beautiful Ann Street. Houses on this Stockbridge street, which is known for its timeless Georgian façades, now average £1,807,000.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 17 most expensive streets in Edinburgh.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 17 most expensive streets in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay

1. The 17 most expensive streets in Edinburgh

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 17 most expensive streets in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,807,000

2. Ann Street, Edinburgh, EH4

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,807,000 Photo: Google Street View

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,621,000

3. Regent Terrace, Edinburgh, EH7

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,621,000 Photo: Google Street View

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,615,000

4. Wester Coates Avenue, Edinburgh, EH12

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,615,000 Photo: Google Street View

