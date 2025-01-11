It comes as the Bank of Scotland named Scotland’s most expensive streets, with Queens Crescent in Auchterarder coming in at No.1. The stunning street, close to the world-famous Gleneagles golf course, will cost buyers £2,927,000.
In second place, having been nudged off top spot after two years on the spin, is Edinburgh’s beautiful Ann Street. Houses on this Stockbridge street, which is known for its timeless Georgian façades, now average £1,807,000.
Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 17 most expensive streets in Edinburgh.
