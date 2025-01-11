Edinburgh pubs: 12 hip Edinburgh bars serving delicious mocktails during 'Dry January'

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 11th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT

These are some of the best bars to head to in Edinburgh for an alcohol-free drink during ‘Dry January’.

Many of us have started the new year without alcohol by participating in ‘Dry January’, which involves giving up the booze for a month after all the partying over the festive season.

But not bevying doesn’t have to mean not going out – and so if you fancy an alcohol-free night on the town, these are some of the best bars to head for in Edinburgh during ‘Dry January’ – whether you fancy a mocktail or a non-alcoholic beer.

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 amazing Edinburgh bars where you can get a tasty mocktail during 'Dry January'. Photo: Pixabay

1. 12 Edinburgh bars to visit for 'Dry January'

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 amazing Edinburgh bars where you can get a tasty mocktail during 'Dry January'. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Edinburgh's new kid on the block, Manahatta is a glamorous New York inspired cocktail bar with an exciting party. The Rose Street venue offers gorgeous cocktails and mocktails, and the food is top notch, too.

2. Manahatta

Edinburgh's new kid on the block, Manahatta is a glamorous New York inspired cocktail bar with an exciting party. The Rose Street venue offers gorgeous cocktails and mocktails, and the food is top notch, too. Photo: Manahatta

Disguised as a barber shop, this speakeasy cocktail bar is widely considered to be among the best in the world - and you can be sure they do a mean mocktail.

3. Panda & Sons

Disguised as a barber shop, this speakeasy cocktail bar is widely considered to be among the best in the world - and you can be sure they do a mean mocktail. Photo: Panda & Sons

Found under the arches in East Market Street, Cocktail Geeks regularly changes its menu and decor with its pop-up events. The bar serves up inventive drinks based around unique pop-culture themes, but they also cater to the unadventurous, with their classic cocktail menu. Ask the barman for a mocktail if you're doing 'Dry January'.

4. Cocktail Geeks

Found under the arches in East Market Street, Cocktail Geeks regularly changes its menu and decor with its pop-up events. The bar serves up inventive drinks based around unique pop-culture themes, but they also cater to the unadventurous, with their classic cocktail menu. Ask the barman for a mocktail if you're doing 'Dry January'. Photo: Cocktail Geeks

