Many of us have started the new year without alcohol by participating in ‘Dry January’, which involves giving up the booze for a month after all the partying over the festive season.
1. 12 Edinburgh bars to visit for 'Dry January'
Take a look through our gallery to see 12 amazing Edinburgh bars where you can get a tasty mocktail during 'Dry January'. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. Manahatta
Edinburgh's new kid on the block, Manahatta is a glamorous New York inspired cocktail bar with an exciting party. The Rose Street venue offers gorgeous cocktails and mocktails, and the food is top notch, too. Photo: Manahatta
3. Panda & Sons
Disguised as a barber shop, this speakeasy cocktail bar is widely considered to be among the best in the world - and you can be sure they do a mean mocktail. Photo: Panda & Sons
4. Cocktail Geeks
Found under the arches in East Market Street, Cocktail Geeks regularly changes its menu and decor with its pop-up events. The bar serves up inventive drinks based around unique pop-culture themes, but they also cater to the unadventurous, with their classic cocktail menu. Ask the barman for a mocktail if you're doing 'Dry January'. Photo: Cocktail Geeks
