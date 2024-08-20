The eagerly-anticipated Edinburgh Bar Awards 2024, which has been dubbed as ‘Edinburgh’s BAFTAs For Bartending’, has unveiled its longlist.

The first ever Top 15 list as voted by bartenders in the Best Bar category is a diverse mix, featuring some trendy cocktail bars and stylish lounges, while the Best Pub category sees 15 of the Capital's traditional watering holes going head-to-head for honours. The awards features a Best Bar team category, and we will be sharing the longlist shortly.

The ceremony will take place during a lavish bash for bartenders known as the Bartenders Ball – a first for Edinburgh, on Monday, September 16 at the atmospheric Caves. This inaugural event will celebrate the exceptional talent within Edinburgh’s vibrant hospitality scene, spotlighting the city's top bars, cocktails, and industry professionals from hotels, pubs, and restaurants.

Sure to sell out, tickets to the Bartenders Ball cost £30 with tickets on sale here. The ticket includes drinks from premium brands, delicious street food, smoked barbecue classics, live music, entertainment, the Edinburgh Bar Awards, and many high-octane surprises.

Every vote counts! Nominations close on August 28, and you can vote for your favourite here. Meanwhile, take a look through our photo gallery to see the 15 bars and 15 pubs on the shortlist for this year's Edinburgh Bar Awards.

