Edinburgh pubs: The 30 best local bars and pubs on the longlist for the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2024

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 20th Aug 2024, 16:37 BST
Here are the 30 local bars and pubs nominated for the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2024

The eagerly-anticipated Edinburgh Bar Awards 2024, which has been dubbed as ‘Edinburgh’s BAFTAs For Bartending’, has unveiled its longlist.

The first ever Top 15 list as voted by bartenders in the Best Bar category is a diverse mix, featuring some trendy cocktail bars and stylish lounges, while the Best Pub category sees 15 of the Capital's traditional watering holes going head-to-head for honours. The awards features a Best Bar team category, and we will be sharing the longlist shortly.

The ceremony will take place during a lavish bash for bartenders known as the Bartenders Ball – a first for Edinburgh, on Monday, September 16 at the atmospheric Caves. This inaugural event will celebrate the exceptional talent within Edinburgh’s vibrant hospitality scene, spotlighting the city's top bars, cocktails, and industry professionals from hotels, pubs, and restaurants.

Sure to sell out, tickets to the Bartenders Ball cost £30 with tickets on sale here. The ticket includes drinks from premium brands, delicious street food, smoked barbecue classics, live music, entertainment, the Edinburgh Bar Awards, and many high-octane surprises.

Every vote counts! Nominations close on August 28, and you can vote for your favourite here. Meanwhile, take a look through our photo gallery to see the 15 bars and 15 pubs on the shortlist for this year's Edinburgh Bar Awards.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 30 pubs and bars longlisted at the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2024.

1. Edinburgh Bar Awards 2024 - the longlist

Take a look through our gallery to see the 30 pubs and bars longlisted at the Edinburgh Bar Awards 2024. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 16A Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 1JE.

2. Bramble - Longlisted for Best Bar

Where: 16A Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 1JE. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 161 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 9AA

3. Raging Bull - Longlisted for Best Bar

Where: 161 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 9AA Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 79 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 4NF

4. Panda & Sons - Longlisted for Best Bar

Where: 79 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 4NF Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghNominations

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.