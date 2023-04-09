News you can trust since 1873
The 11 best spring walks in Edinburgh and the Lothians, from Arthur's Seat to The Meadows

The best and most beautiful spring walks in Edinburgh and the Lothians

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

Spring is here and with it (hopefully) comes warmer weather and more sunshine. Wildlife is blooming again, birds are singing, and the cherry trees are in blossom. It’s the perfect time to stretch the legs and take a peaceful stroll. Here are some of the best places to go for a spring walk in Edinburgh and beyond at this time of year.

The Meadows is beautiful all year around, but there's something magical about the area in spring when the cherry trees are in bloom. It's the perfect place for a leisurely stroll and a picnic, with plenty of coffee shops and places to eat nearby.

The Meadows is beautiful all year around, but there's something magical about the area in spring when the cherry trees are in bloom. It's the perfect place for a leisurely stroll and a picnic, with plenty of coffee shops and places to eat nearby. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Beneath Edinburgh Castle and running parallel to famous Princes Street, Princes Street Gardens is a wonderful place to stroll in the springtime. After you've shopped or had lunch in New Town, enjoy the gardens and take in that striking view of the Ross Fountain beneath the castle.

Beneath Edinburgh Castle and running parallel to famous Princes Street, Princes Street Gardens is a wonderful place to stroll in the springtime. After you've shopped or had lunch in New Town, enjoy the gardens and take in that striking view of the Ross Fountain beneath the castle. Photo: Ginny Sanderson

The Royal Botanic Garden is breathtaking in spring, when the Yoshino cherry trees are in bloom. For free entry you can explore 70 acres of this wildlife oasis with panoramic views of the Capital's skyline.

The Royal Botanic Garden is breathtaking in spring, when the Yoshino cherry trees are in bloom. For free entry you can explore 70 acres of this wildlife oasis with panoramic views of the Capital's skyline. Photo: John Devlin

Holyrood Park is a sprawling green space with an ancient dormant volcano at its centre - Arthur's Seat. It's particularly beautiful in the spring when the landscape is decorated with bright yellow gorse. Scale the peak for unforgettable views of the city, or take a more leisurely stroll around the park and see the wild geese at Duddingston Loch.

Holyrood Park is a sprawling green space with an ancient dormant volcano at its centre - Arthur's Seat. It's particularly beautiful in the spring when the landscape is decorated with bright yellow gorse. Scale the peak for unforgettable views of the city, or take a more leisurely stroll around the park and see the wild geese at Duddingston Loch. Photo: Getty Images

