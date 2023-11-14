We asked our readers for their favourite Edinburgh films and TV shows

Edinburgh is no stranger to the big screen, from Sunshine on Leith, Trainspotting and Hallam Foe to more recent films including the ninth instalment of Fast and the Furious and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

There are also several TV shows based or partially filmed in the capital from Irvin Welsh’s Crime, Ian Rankin’s detective series Rebus and Good Omens.

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite film or TV show based or filmed in Edinburgh - here are some of their top suggestions. From Looking After Jo Jo, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie to the Angels Share and Hollywood blockbusters like The Avengers, Edinburgh’s picturesque views certainty lend itself to the screen.

Here are 13 films TV shows filmed in Edinburgh. Let us know in the comments what you think of the list.

1 . Trainspotting Widely regarded as one of the best films of the 1990s, Trainspotting portrays a group of friends - including Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie, and Spud as they navigate through life and battle heroin addiction. Filmed across Glasgow and Edinburgh, many remember the iconic opening scene where Renton and Spud sprint down Princes and Calton Road after a shoplifting spree Photo: John Irving, flickr

2 . Good Omens The popular TV series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen follows the daemon and angel characters as they save the world from Armageddon. The second season saw Edinburgh feature in the show with scenes filmed in Stockbridge and Inverleith, with Newington pub, The Cask and Barrel being transformed into The Resurrectionist bar for the production Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

3 . Rebus Another screen adaption inspired by the work of an Edinburgh author, Rebus was based on Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus novels. Originally starring John Hannah and later Ken Stott we see Rebus investigate murders, missing people and human trafficking cases across the capital with some memorable scenes including Candlemaker Row, New Town, the Parliament building and Musselburgh beach Photo: John Devlin