Staff at a new community bike hub in Edinburgh are counting down the days until they can celebrate its grand opening.

The Bike Station’s new shop is located at 471 Gorgie Road, right next to Saughton Park, and, while the doors are open, the finishing touches are still being added. But staff are hopeful that once the project is complete, it will be ready for a big opening party.

The Bike Station is Edinburgh and Perth’s foremost bicycle recycling charity of over 20 years, who take donated bikes and either repair, refurbish, reuse or recycle them. The group also organise bike maintenance classes, cycle training and led rides as well as Fix Your Own Bikes sessions.

