A talented Edinburgh musician has reached the final of a Channel 4 talent show to find the UK’s best pianists. Sean Logan, who has autism, previously appeared in a BAFTA-winning short film, Harmonic Spectrum. He is now starring in the finale of The Piano, which aims to find four of the UK’s top amateur pianists. It is hosted by Claudia Winkleman and judged by global popstar Mika and world-renowned pianist Lang Lang.

Sean said: “It’s been a fantastic experience being on the show, I’ve really enjoyed it and it was great to get to perform as a finalist alongside such talented musicians at the Royal Festival Hall. Music brings people together in a positive way and, for me, as an autistic person, it is a great way to connect with others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s really important that autistic people are seen on TV and portrayed in an honest way, as it inspires other autistic people to be themselves and to not hide away or think that they aren’t valued. This show, like Harmonic Spectrum, does just that. In my experience, the help is out there if you’re autistic and you need it, but it can often be difficult to find. I think that getting that help and support is vital, because when autistic people are supported and encouraged, they can achieve great things.”

Sean Logan is in the final of The Piano, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and judged by Mika and Lang Lang (Channel 4)

The show sees Amateur piano players share their experiences and perform on public pianos in train stations the UK, while their playing is judged in secret by Mika and Lang Lang. The chosen finalists perform in a grand concert finale at the Royal Festival Hall in London, which will be aired on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday, March 15.

Sean, who is self-taught and started playing at six-years-old, performed on the piano at Glasgow Central Station, where he thought he was just going to play some of the work he’d composed on a “normal day”. He said: “It was a shock to find out Lang Lang and Mika had been watching my performance, but a good shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Claudia was so lovely when I met her I felt like I knew her already! My whole life has revolved around being a good performer, and when I perform I watch the audience out of the corner of my eye. I process the feedback to see what they are feeling, and I will change a piece on the spot to ensure the audience is captivated. It is a good feeling when people appreciate my music as then I know I am doing something right.”

Sean also performed his own Edinburgh Fringe show last year focused on his experiences as an autistic musician and will be appearing at the festival again this year.

Sean Logan from Edinburgh will appear in the final of The Piano on Channel 4