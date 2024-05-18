A new list by Complete University Guide has listed the top universities in Scotland - including the University of Edinburgh, University of St Andrews and Abertay University.
The league tables rank the best overall universities in the UK - detailing the entry standards, student satisfaction and graduate prospects among other categories. The study, which has ranked 130 universities, also supports prospective students choose from over 30,000 courses and degrees offered by UK universities and colleges - providing reasons for why you should study a given subject and what jobs you will be eligible for afterwards.
Here are the top 14 campuses in Scotland as set out in the University League Tables 2025. For further information you can visit the Complete University Guide website or contact the universities directly.
1. University of Edinburgh
One of the world's top universities, The University of Edinburgh was ranked 15th in the UK. With more than over 45,000 students across 156 countries, the university has a diverse mix of people of all kinds and minds Photo: Boon Low, flickr
2. University of St Andrews
Ranked fourth in the UK behind Cambridge, Oxford and the London School of Economics, the University of St Andrews is one of the world's oldest universities. Offering a flexible degree structure is based on the student's choice of subject specialism, St Andrews consistently ranks highly for student experience and world-class teaching. Photo: Stu Smith, flickr
3. University of Stirling
The University of Stirling offers over 300 flexible courses across its 330-acre campus. Ranked 54th in the UK, the university has five-star facilities and welcomes students from over 120 countries. Stirling also has more than 120 clubs and societies that allow students to choose from Photo: John Mason, flickr
4. University of Glasgow
Founded in 1451, the University of Glasgow is part of the Russell Group – a collection of universities that focus on world-class research and education. Ranked 29th in the league tables, the university has offers more than 700 flexible four-year degrees, giving students the chance to sample various areas of study before specialising Photo: Tony Webster, Wikimedia Commons
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.