The Proclaimers Leith Links show becomes Tartan Army party
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST

With the Proclaimers hotly anticipated sold out homecoming show at Leith Links on Saturday night kicking off just an hour and a half after Scotland pulled off a dramatic win in Norway, fans boogied along to a Tartan Army party anthem before the main event.

The PA system blared out ‘Yes Sir I Can Boogie’ by Baccara just minutes before The Proclaimers took to the stage, igniting the 6,000 strong crowd in a mass dance and sing-a-long.

The Big Top Tent at Leith Links was rocking for The Proclaimers on Saturday night.
