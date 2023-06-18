Watch the moment Proclaimers fans boogie along to Tartan Army favourite 'Yes Sir I Can Boogie' in Leith
The Proclaimers Leith Links show becomes Tartan Army party
With the Proclaimers hotly anticipated sold out homecoming show at Leith Links on Saturday night kicking off just an hour and a half after Scotland pulled off a dramatic win in Norway, fans boogied along to a Tartan Army party anthem before the main event.
The PA system blared out ‘Yes Sir I Can Boogie’ by Baccara just minutes before The Proclaimers took to the stage, igniting the 6,000 strong crowd in a mass dance and sing-a-long.