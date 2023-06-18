The Proclaimers shine at Leith Links in triumphant homecoming Edinburgh show - in pictures
Edinburgh homecoming show for the Reid twins
The Proclaimers tapped into the feelgood vibe in the audience as the twins wowed the 6,000 crowd on Saturday night for the first of two sold out shows at Leith Links.
Fans danced the night away in the big top tent as the band roared through an impressive greatest hits set, reminding the audience just how many great songs they’ve produced over their 40-year career, including Letter From America, I’m On My Way, 500 Miles and Sunshine on Leith.
