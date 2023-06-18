News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

The Proclaimers shine at Leith Links in triumphant homecoming Edinburgh show - in pictures

Edinburgh homecoming show for the Reid twins
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

The Proclaimers tapped into the feelgood vibe in the audience as the twins wowed the 6,000 crowd on Saturday night for the first of two sold out shows at Leith Links.

Fans danced the night away in the big top tent as the band roared through an impressive greatest hits set, reminding the audience just how many great songs they’ve produced over their 40-year career, including Letter From America, I’m On My Way, 500 Miles and Sunshine on Leith.

Review: The Proclaimers at Leith Links, Saturday, June 17

The crowd never stood still as The Proclaimers stormed through a 24-song greatest hits set at Leith Links.

1. On screen

The crowd never stood still as The Proclaimers stormed through a 24-song greatest hits set at Leith Links. Photo: Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
The big top tent that The Proclaimers performed in on Saturday night at Leith Links. They will perform there again on Sunday night, before taking the tent to Queen's Park in Glasgow next weekend to do it all again.

2. Big top tent

The big top tent that The Proclaimers performed in on Saturday night at Leith Links. They will perform there again on Sunday night, before taking the tent to Queen's Park in Glasgow next weekend to do it all again. Photo: Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
The crowd, already pumped up by Scotland's victory over Norway earlier in the evening, were well up for a part on Saturday night.

3. Bouncing

The crowd, already pumped up by Scotland's victory over Norway earlier in the evening, were well up for a part on Saturday night. Photo: Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
The sun didn't quite shine on Leith for The Proclaimers homecoming gig, but it was a hot and humid evening in the tent. Here, fans queue for welcome drinks to cool down.

4. Clouds on Leith

The sun didn't quite shine on Leith for The Proclaimers homecoming gig, but it was a hot and humid evening in the tent. Here, fans queue for welcome drinks to cool down. Photo: Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Edinburgh