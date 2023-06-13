The Proclaimers are set to bring the sunshine to Leith this weekend, with two large concerts in a big-top tent at Leith Links on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.

Edinburgh-born twins Charlie and Craig Reid will play the sell-out shows to 6,000 fans each night, with hits including 500 Miles, Let’s Get Married, I’m On My Way and Letter from America expected to have the crowd singing and bouncing along all night. The big-top tent will be set-up this week in the Links, at the corner of Links Gardens and Hermitage Place, next to the Leith Athletic FC pavilion.

Timings and schedule

Craig Reid and Charlie Reid of the Proclaimers will entertain 12,000 fans at Leith Links this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates to the concert open at 4pm, with the same set times scheduled for both days. DJ Tam Coyle is set to kick things off at 4pm, before Alas de Liona takes to the stage at 5pm. Hamish Hawk will then play from 5.45pm and Admiral Fallow will perform at 7pm. The Proclaimers are then due to start their set at 8.30pm. The concert is scheduled to finish at 10pm.

Set list

The Proclaimers’ set list is expected to be the same as the one they performed in Kelso last weekend, in the same big top tent coming to Leith this weekend. It will then be taken to Glasgow next weekend for their concert at Queen’s Park.

Their set list in Kelso was: Dentures Out, Over and Done With, There's a Touch, Things as They Are, Let's Get Married, What Makes You Cry?, Then It Comes to Me, Cap in Hand, Letter From America, Life With You, Sky Takes the Soul, Should Have Been Loved, Scotland’s Story, Spinning Around in the Air, Angry Cyclist, Make My Heart Fly, Misty Blue, Sunshine on Leith, I'm on My Way, I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles). Encore: The Joyful Kilmarnock Blues, Then I Met You.

The site map for The Proclaimers shows at Leith Links this weekend.

Transport

There is no designated public car parking for these shows so where possible fans are advised to please use public transport to get to Leith Links and home again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several bus routes which drop off within walking distance of Leith Links. Lothian Bus services 1, 16, 21, 25, 34 and 49 all serve the area, and Edinburgh Trams are now also operating from the airport through to Newhaven with services every seven minutes. The nearest stop is at The Foot of the Walk, next to the Kirkgate Shopping Centre.

Food