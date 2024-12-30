Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the New Year approaches, many of us are excited to welcome friends and family into our homes for a night of celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with over a third of UK households now shared with a dog, owners may be keen to include their canine companions in the fun. But for our four-legged friends, the loud noises, flashing lights, and unfamiliar faces can make the festivities overwhelming.

Ahead of the countdown to 2025, Dogs Trust, which has a rehoming centre in West Calder, has issued some top tips to help you ring in the New Year with your canine companion’s comfort and safety in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs Trust’s Top Tips for a Dog-Friendly Hogmanay Party:

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin. | Submitted

Create a Calm Retreat

Set- up a quiet, comfortable space where your dog can retreat if the party gets too noisy. Use their favourite bed or blanket and provide toys or treats to keep them occupied. Make this area off-limits to guests to give your dog a sense of security and introduce this safe place well in advance and encourage them there by building up positive associations.

Stick to Their Routine

Try to maintain your dog’s usual feeding, walking, and bedtime schedule as much as possible. A sense of normality can help reduce anxiety during the celebrations.

Watch Out for Party Hazards

Keep alcohol, chocolate, and party foods out of reach, as these can be harmful to dogs. Not only can they cause serious tummy upsets, some ingredients are toxic to dogs and can prove fatal if eaten, like the raisins and sultanas in mince pies, and chocolate.

Be mindful of decorations like balloons, tinsel, and confetti which can be chewed and swallowed by dogs too, leading to serious injuries. Keep festive food out of reach of dogs, and if you suspect your dog has eaten something they shouldn’t have, contact your vet immediately to get advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep Fireworks Fright at Bay

According to Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey, 45 per cent of owners reported that their dogs aren’t always calm when fireworks are set off. If fireworks are likely in the area around your home, close windows, curtains, and doors to muffle the sound. Some dogs will benefit from having a safe place to retreat to should they feel worried by fireworks, even if they have previously never shown signs of worry.

Never force a dog outside during fireworks. If your dog has previously shown signs of fear towards fireworks, speak to your vet in advance of New Year. For some fearful dogs, medication can be extremely useful as it can not only help them cope during the fireworks event, but also stop their fear escalating after each event. Speak to your vet in advance to discuss the right options for your dog.

Supervise Guest Interactions

Let guests know in advance that you have a dog, and if your dog wants to interact with them, ask them to approach your pet calmly and respectfully. Teach children how to interact with your dog gently whilst always monitoring any interactions, and ensure your pet isn’t overwhelmed by too many people at once.

Update Their ID

Make sure your dog’s ID tag and microchip information are up to date in case they become frightened and escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider Skipping the Countdown

If your dog is particularly nervous, celebrate the New Year in a low-key way or step away from the main festivities to comfort them during the countdown. Some dogs will cope best by seeking reassurance, so give them attention and comfort if they seek this out.

Others may not seem worried, and it’s best to keep them occupied with their favourite items or activities so they don’t start to get anxious.

Dr Jenna Kiddie, head of canine behaviour at Dogs Trust said: "Many dog owners consider their pets part of the family, so it's natural to want to include them in New Year’s celebrations. However, the festivities can be challenging for dogs, with extra people, changes to routines, and the noise of fireworks often causing anxiety.

“By taking a few simple steps to create a dog-friendly environment, you can help ensure a calm and enjoyable start to the year for everyone, your canine companions included."