West Lothian body found: Police called to Cockleroy Hill near Linlithgow after dog walker found dead

Man sadly passed away this morning in West Lothian

By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 2:38pm

A dog walker has died after having fallen ill at a popular West Lothian hiking spot this morning.

Emergency services were called to Cockleroy Hill in Beecraigs Country Park near Linlithgow at around 9.45am following reports of a man having collapsed.

Passersby tried to save the man and performed CPR but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. It has been said that his dog was still by his side when he died and is now in the care of the police. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called around 9.45am on Saturday, February 4, to a report of a man feeling unwell at Cockleroy Hill, near Linlithgow.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.45am on Saturday, February 4, to a report of a man unwell at Cockleroy Hill, near Linlithgow. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

