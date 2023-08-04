From reality stars to pop stars, West Lothian is where many celebrities grew up.
How many of the people on our list have you seen out and about in towns of West Lothian?
1. Paige Turley
Fauldhouse's Paige Turley won Love Island back in 2020 alongside Finn Tapp as part of the Winter series. Paige used to date Lewis Capaldi, who is from nearby Whitburn. Photo: Third Party
2. Elise Christie
Elise Christie was born in Livingston, and went to school at St Margaret's Academy in Livingston. She was originally a figure skater but took up speed skating when she was around 12 years old. Now retired, she is ten times a European gold medallist, including two overall European titles in 2015 and 2016. In the 2017 World Championships in Rotterdam she won world titles in the 1000m and 1500m events, as well as the overall gold, the first British woman and first European woman to do so. Photo: Third Party
3. David Tennant
Bathgate-born actor David Tennant is one of Britain's biggest stars - and is estimated to be worth a huge £5.7 million. Photo: Third Party
4. Susan Boyle
Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian. Photo: Third Party