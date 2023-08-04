2 . Elise Christie

Elise Christie was born in Livingston, and went to school at St Margaret's Academy in Livingston. She was originally a figure skater but took up speed skating when she was around 12 years old. Now retired, she is ten times a European gold medallist, including two overall European titles in 2015 and 2016. In the 2017 World Championships in Rotterdam she won world titles in the 1000m and 1500m events, as well as the overall gold, the first British woman and first European woman to do so. Photo: Third Party