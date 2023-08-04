News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian celebrities: 9 famous faces who grew up in West Lothian including Lewis Capaldi and David Tennant

From reality stars to pop stars, West Lothian is where many celebrities grew up.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Feb 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST

How many of the people on our list have you seen out and about in towns of West Lothian?

Take a look through our picture gallery to see nine famous faces who grew up there, plus a few who still call it home.

Fauldhouse's Paige Turley won Love Island back in 2020 alongside Finn Tapp as part of the Winter series. Paige used to date Lewis Capaldi, who is from nearby Whitburn.

Fauldhouse's Paige Turley won Love Island back in 2020 alongside Finn Tapp as part of the Winter series. Paige used to date Lewis Capaldi, who is from nearby Whitburn. Photo: Third Party

Elise Christie was born in Livingston, and went to school at St Margaret's Academy in Livingston. She was originally a figure skater but took up speed skating when she was around 12 years old. Now retired, she is ten times a European gold medallist, including two overall European titles in 2015 and 2016. In the 2017 World Championships in Rotterdam she won world titles in the 1000m and 1500m events, as well as the overall gold, the first British woman and first European woman to do so.

Elise Christie was born in Livingston, and went to school at St Margaret's Academy in Livingston. She was originally a figure skater but took up speed skating when she was around 12 years old. Now retired, she is ten times a European gold medallist, including two overall European titles in 2015 and 2016. In the 2017 World Championships in Rotterdam she won world titles in the 1000m and 1500m events, as well as the overall gold, the first British woman and first European woman to do so. Photo: Third Party

Bathgate-born actor David Tennant is one of Britain's biggest stars - and is estimated to be worth a huge £5.7 million.

Bathgate-born actor David Tennant is one of Britain's biggest stars - and is estimated to be worth a huge £5.7 million. Photo: Third Party

Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian.

Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian. Photo: Third Party

