Fundraiser set up for family to help them to buy kitchen goods and clothes

A fundraiser has been set up for a West Lothian family who have been “left with nothing” after their ceiling collapsed.

Siobhan Mason, who lives in Armadale with her five year-old twins, was left devastated after the bathroom ceiling fully collapsed due to a loose pipe.

The damage, which came just two days after a property inspection on November 28, totally destroyed the kitchen, forcing the family of three out of the property after asbestos was discovered.

Siobhan Mason, who lives in Armadale with her five year-old twins, was left devastated after the bathroom ceiling fully collapsed due a loose pipe. Photo: Kerry Mason

The trio have now moved back in, but still can’t access the kitchen. Siobhan’s sister, Kerry Mason, says this is especially tough on the kids, as one has autism

and loves to watch the washing machine and tumble dryer go round and round.

Kerry has now set up a JustGiving fundraising page to help towards new kitchen goods and clothes for the family in the run up to Christmas.

She said: “My sister had been reporting her repairs to the council constantly and most recently regarding water coming through to her kitchen from the bathroom.

“She reported this at the start of November and they said they would get an inspection done on her property on November 28. They never done anything about the kitchen and only went round the rooms that had the black mould.

“Then two days later on November 30 her ceiling came right through to her kitchen from a waste pipe that was loose under her bath. Then she get told there is asbestos in the property, and now that it’s been disturbed that she would be decanted from her property that night.

“She’s back living in her house, but without the use of the kitchen. Which by any means is difficult when you have a child with autism and she loves to watch the washing machine and tumble dryer go round and round.

“Now that the asbestos team has been in she’s now left with nothing in her kitchen. She has to start over and as you can only imagine it’s Christmas coming up and she has her twins birthday in January.”