The outgoing Prime Minister’s ceramic collectable Toby Jug has outsold those of Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill since he entered No 10 in 2019.

Sales figures provided by the House of Commons show 225 Toby Jugs of Mr Johnson have been sold since 2019 compared to 157 for two designs of Mrs Thatcher and 154 for Mr Churchill.

Mr Johnson is in his final weeks as Prime Minister after a series of scandals resulted in dozens of resignations from ministers and unpaid aides, capping a tumultuous period in modern British politics.

His jug, priced at £32 and measuring 11 centimetres high, is listed as out of stock on the Parliament website.

They are made in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, and a total of 1,500 have been made for each prime minister included in the series.

Shoppers bought 64 Mr Johnsons in 2019/20, 69 in 2020/21, 77 in 2021/22 and 15 so far in the current financial year.

By contrast, 77 Theresa May Toby Jugs were sold during her three years in power between 2016 and 2019.

Most popular: novelty Toby Jugs of Prime Minister Boris Johnson topped sales figures

Labour post-war prime minister Clement Atlee sold 58 followed by Harold Wilson on 46 and Sir John Major on 40 – with David Cameron only managing 39 sales and Gordon Brown 34.

Neville Chamberlain was among the least popular prime ministerial Toby Jugs over the same period, with 20 sold.

Andrew Bonar Law, Ramsay MacDonald and Stanley Baldwin sold 10 apiece although the figures only relate to 2021/22 and this year.