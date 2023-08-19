News you can trust since 1873
Many said that the city needed urgent repairs to potholes and roads resurfaced.

What would make Edinburgh a better city, from music arena venue to a revival of Princes Street

When Edinburghers were asked what the city needs, better roads and the return of 'high end’ shops on Princes Street were a common theme.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 19th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

To be a better city, Edinburgh needs cheaper parking, resurfaced roads and better music venues, Edinburgh Evening News readers claim.

More affordable homes, the comeback of high end shops on Princes Street and bigger capacity music venues were among the most popular. Edinburgh has so much going for it from world-class architecture, an abundance of green spaces and top attractions from the Castle to the Fringe festivals.

Here’s 14 suggestions that Edinburghers believe would make the city even better.

One of the most called for changes is cleaner streets across the Capital, including more frequent rubbish collections especially at busy times like the Fringe.

1. Cleaner streets

One of the most called for changes is cleaner streets across the Capital, including more frequent rubbish collections especially at busy times like the Fringe. Photo: EEN

Edinburgh has a few venues from Murrayfield stadium and the Royal Highland Showground to the Usher Hall. But many want to see a bigger capacity, modern indoor concert venue to rival the Hydro in Glasgow. Some want to see more, smaller venues like many that have shut down including Calton Studios.

2. More music venues

Edinburgh has a few venues from Murrayfield stadium and the Royal Highland Showground to the Usher Hall. But many want to see a bigger capacity, modern indoor concert venue to rival the Hydro in Glasgow. Some want to see more, smaller venues like many that have shut down including Calton Studios. Photo: Kevin Quinn

Music lovers want to see more indie club nights in the Capital, especially for those who are in their 30s, 40s and older

3. Indie club nights

Music lovers want to see more indie club nights in the Capital, especially for those who are in their 30s, 40s and older Photo: Supplied

Edinburgh has some stunning pubs with breathtaking views including the Cold Townhouse, just named one of the best in Europe. But residents want to see an open air bar with live music and entertainment on tap.

4. Rooftop bar with live entertainment

Edinburgh has some stunning pubs with breathtaking views including the Cold Townhouse, just named one of the best in Europe. But residents want to see an open air bar with live music and entertainment on tap. Photo: Supplied

