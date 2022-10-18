Will Young popped into Lighthouse Bookshop on West Nicolson Street today (October 18), after he took to the stage at Usher Hall on Sunday. He was photographed smiling while pointing to his new book, ‘Be Yourself and Happier: The A-Z of Wellbeing’, on the shelves.

The singer-songwriter posted the picture on social media, writing: “Lovely to visit the wonderful queer books @Lighthousebks in Edinburgh and see my 'A-Z of Wellbeing' book on the shelves!”

The owner of the bookshop replied, saying: “oh my goodness! Thank you Will! (you've made this voted-religiously-for-you-on-pop-idol-as-a-teen bookseller squeak with delight).”

Young, who was catapulted into stardom when he won Pop Idol in 2002, has written several books. His latest, which is a guide to well-being, was published earlier this year. The BRIT award winner also recently released an album, Crying On The Bathroom Floor, which hit number three in the UK chart this year.