A person has died after an incident which saw police close a busy Edinburgh street for hours.

The Cowgate was closed in both directions after police received reports of concern for a person at around 6pm on Sunday, June 15.

Police cordons were in place at both sides of the road, at the junctions with Guthrie Street and Candlemaker Row. Images taken at the scene show multiple police vehicles blocking sections of the road and a blue tent in the middle of the road.

Police closed the Cowgate in both directions | TSPL

Pedestrians and drivers were urged to avoid the busy city centre route, though those who required access to buildings were still able to do so.

This morning, Police Scotland issued a statement saying the cordons had been lifted.

A spokesman said: “Cowgate in Edinburgh has reopened following a report of concern for person reported to police around 6pm on Sunday, 15 June. The public is thanked for their patience. “