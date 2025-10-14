A petition to make all food at council events and meetings plant-based is set to be considered by councillors.

In 2023, the Edinburgh council voted to sign a ‘plant-based treaty’, which supports moving towards plant-based food and ‘awareness raising’ around the climate impact of meat.

But campaigners say that it does not go far enough, and that the council should move to plant-based meals entirely in some areas.

A report implementing the treaty for the council said that it would not amount to a ban on meat in either the city or council premises, and instead focus on more limited goals.

The petition states that those behind it are ‘seeking a firm commitment’ by the council to serve 100 per cent plant-based food in order to fight climate change.

It adds that farming animals are one of the largest sources of methane emissions, and that demand for animal products is driving deforestation.

Edinburgh City Chambers

And it says that waste from animals causes water pollution, leading to algal blooms and the death of marine life.

In January 2024, the council introduced an action plan to implement the treaty, which included efforts to reduce food waste and increase provision of plant-based food.

And it has implemented ‘meat-free days’ in all primary schools, while also having vegetarian or vegan options available for places served by the council’s catering team.

However, it did not agree to implement all parts of the treaty, which includes a goal of transitioning to plant-based meals in public buildings.

The treaty also includes a tax on, and reduction of subsidies for, meat production, as well as new subsidies for more environmentally friendly foods.

On the website for the treaty, organisers state that cities which endorse the treaty are not legally bound by any of the 40 points contained within.

Additionally, they are not required to meet the points of the treaty – however cities are encouraged to make ‘meaningful changes’ in their plant-based food policies.

A total of 280 signatures were received on the petition, with 279 coming from individuals and one coming from a business.

When reviewing the petition, councillors have a number of options, including agreeing policy, asking council officers for more information, or disregarding it.

Councillors will consider the petition at the next meeting of the Policy and Sustainability Committee on Tuesday, October 21, which you can view here.