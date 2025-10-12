Tributes have been paid to former Edinburgh Labour councillor, proud trade unionist and popular community activist Billy Fitzpatrick, who has died aged 72.

He had been unwell for some time and suffered two heart attacks, though seemed to recover well, but died in hospital, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, October 10.

His family posted the news on social media, adding: “In his own words he had a good kick at the baw.”

Former Labour councillor Billy Fitzpatrick has died, aged 72 | TSPL

A hospital porter at the Western General for most of his working life, he was elected as councillor for Granton in 1984 when Labour won overall control of the city council for the first time.

He served for 23 years, losing narrowly when the new Single Transferable Vote system with multi-member wards was introduced for council elections in 2007.

His council career saw him take on a wide range of responsibilities, from his first post as convener of the Christmas decorations subcommittee, through roles in race relations, consumer protection and the joint valuation board to a year as senior bailie, deputising for the Lord Provost at visits and civic functions.

He made a couple of attempted comebacks - first in 2008, when the sudden death of education convener Elizabeth Maginnis caused a by-election in his old stomping ground, but he failed to secure the Labour nomination, which went instead to Cammy Day. And at the 2012 council elections, he stood in Almond ward and came within 200 votes of getting elected.

After leaving the political frontline, he remained active in the local community. He was chair of both the Granton Information Centre and Royston Wardieburn Community Centre and on the board of North Edinburgh Arts.

The community centre management committee said in a post: “He brought laughter, political guile and level-headed leadership to the committee.”

He also featured in the recent “Quiet Heroes” exhibition at Madelvic House granton:hub, a community photography exhibition celebrating everyday people in Granton whose quiet contributions make a big impact.

Former fellow councillor Jimmy Burnett said: “I first met Billy in 1979 when I was the successful candidate for the Royston/Granton by-election and Billy came to help. We stayed friends and became district councillors together in 1984.

“He became chair of personnel and was very successful in that role, well respected by workers, trade unions and officers.

“Billy was a first-rare councillor, a solid trade union activist, community activist and a good friend.

“A lot of people didn’t know, but Billy loved to sing and also to dance. He used to do the old Northern soul dancing - they used to get minibuses down to the north of England, danced all night ad came back home to their work.

“We were all well aware he’d not been well for some time, but he still managed to be perky and upbeat about everything.”

Mr Burnett said he would be “very, very sadly missed”.

And former Lord Provost Lesley Hinds also paid tribute. She said: “I came onto the council at the same time as Billy in 1984 - I was in Drylaw and he was in Pilton, so we worked very closely together in the community and on the council.

“He loved being a councillor and was really good for his area. He lived in Royston/Wardieburn all his life and he was always active in the area.

“He was a genuine one-off, liked by everybody and a real character, so it’s a real sad loss.”

Billy Fitzpatrick is survived by his wife Wilma, son Graham, who lives in Edinburgh, and daughter Carrie-Anne, whom he frequently went to visit in Australia, as well as grandchildren.

