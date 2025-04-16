3 . 'Call me Stavros'

Former Granton Labour councillor Billy Fitzpatrick had dashed back to Edinburgh from a trip to London for a meeting which he assumed was to be held in the City Chambers. It was 1992 and Edinburgh was hosting a European summit. He remembers: "I met my nephew on the door and he told me that the meeting was in the Signet Library so I promptly made my way there. I spoke briefly to the security man at the entrance, telling him I was here for the meeting. "Heading upstairs I noticed a woman wearing a tiara and felt this a bit odd. I was asked if I was ready for the meal and handed a glass of champagne. I was then approached and asked if I was the Greek Foreign Minister to which I replied, ‘Naw, ah’m Billy Fitzpatrick fae Granton.’ In no time at all the security services were on to me. MI6 appeared and I noted that one of them had a gun. I was speedily removed and I then made my way to the event I should have been at which was in the Regional Chambers. My story got into the Evening News and I got called Stavros by other councillors for some time after that." | TSPL Photo: Jayne Wright