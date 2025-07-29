Plans to transform a historic Edinburgh factory into 28 townhouses are set to be approved by Edinburgh councillors.

The production block on the Madelvic House estate in Granton has stood for almost 130 years, and is believed to be the first purpose-built automobile factory in the UK.

Now, a social housing trust is looking to convert it into two banks of 14 townhouses, divided by a courtyard that was part of the factory.

Lar Housing Trust announced plans in 2024 to launch the conversion, which they say will aim to “minimise any alteration to the original form and fabric of the building”.

One of the townhouses will be a two-bed unit, while the remaining units will have three beds each.

According to a design statement published by Lar, the redevelopment will see a ‘compromise’ of the original building to accommodate a planned flat block adjacent to it.

The factory was built almost 130 years ago to produce electric cars | City of Edinburgh Council

Two stairwells will be built into the factory, which will serve the new flat block when it is built.

Each of the townhomes will run over two stories, with the developers saying that the majority of the units would be able to be adapted for wheelchair use if needed.

Details of the development were provisionally approved by councillors in May of this year, pending agreement by the firm on how much it would contribute to local infrastructure.

However, the application is now returning to councillors, as it emerged that an error in the trust’s planning application would have seen it overcharged for these contributions.

In May, councillors signed off on a contribution of £1,716.50 per townhouse towards bike lanes and similar infrastructure, and £192.50 per unit towards a ‘mobility hub’.

But now councillors are being asked to approve £1,524 per unit for bike lanes and similar infrastructure, and £192.50 per unit for a mobility hub.

This would be a total contribution per unit of £1,716.50 per townhouse on the development site.

Officers have recommended that councillors approve the planning application with the revised contribution totals at a meeting next Wednesday.

On the Madelvic site, the developers say they want to retain the “unique building with its own specific heritage” for future generations.

And they say that the structure is appreciated in the neighbourhood, as well as the heritage that comes with it.

The factory began construction in 1898 as a purpose-built automobile factory, intended for the production of electric cars.

At the site, ‘electric powered horseless carriages’ and two-seater electric buggies were built – but the Madelvic Carriage Company folded in 1900.

However, a series of companies continued automobile manufacturing on the site until 1911, after which it went dormant.

During the First World War, the site was used for torpedo storage – however it fell out of use again after hostilities ceased.

But from 1925 until 2001, it played host to the United Wire Works, becoming its Granton Factory, being used to produce wire cloth.

The company still runs a factory on the former Madelvic estate, however it is located elsewhere on the property, and runs at a smaller scale.

It won class B listing in 1998, with the office and the power generating station also built as part of the factory site also being listed at the same time.

The site is located off Waterfront Avenue in Granton, nearby West Granton Avenue, with nine bus routes stopping near the proposed development.

Additionally, the site sits next to a safeguarded tram route along Waterfront Avenue, which could be constructed as part of the next stage of Edinburgh’s tram system.

Councillors will consider the planning application at the next meeting of the Development Management Sub-Committee on Wednesday, August 6, which you can view here (https://democracy.edinburgh.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=148&MId=7847).