Pizzologist: Top rated Edinburgh pizza restaurant opens new venue in Montgomery Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Italian-owned restaurant, Pizzologist, was founded by Valerio Lo Coco and Alberto Ruggeri in 2022 and has become a huge hit with locals - averaging 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor and a 4.9 rating on Google.
The innovative Pizzologist menu includes eye watering ingredients, including Shetland mussels, truffle honey, venison nduja, monkfish, pumpkin cream and Elrick log goat cheese. The menu also features mini-calzone creations – for those looking to swing by for an aperitivo and a flavourful snack.
Owner Lo Coco said: “We are not willing to compromise on quality of ingredients or quality of taste. We believe that pizza taste perfection can be available for all at a good price.
“Working with the best seasonal produce suppliers, we put everything through a flavour innovation, recipe creation and strict taste test process. This flavour focus works – we now have a fanbase of followers. This is the new mixology. As such, we have set a new benchmark for pizza expectation - this is a whole other level!”
Frances, who visited the new restaurant on its opening day described Pizzologist as ‘just gorgeous’ adding the venue was ‘incredibly good value.’ They said: “It’s a wonderful place in a quiet little spot off the top of Leith Walk – I’m glad I have discovered it early!”
Pizzologist on Montgomery Street is open from 5pm to 11pm Monday to Thursday and 1pm to 11pm between Friday and Sunday. For more information and to view their menu you can visit the Pizzologist website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.