Plans have been approved to turn a former Edinburgh city centre nightclub into a new restaurant at Fountain Park.

The change of use plans, submitted by Fountain Park owners Land Securities Group PLC on June 3, were given the go-ahead on July 21 to make minor alterations to the former Hype nightclub to allow it to re-open as a restaurant.

The 323 sqm unit, situated between the Burger King and Five Guys restaurants, had housed a restaurant until 2021 when it was then turned into a nightclub, with Hype closing its doors for good recently.

Approving the plans for the vacant ground floor retail unit at Fountain Park, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The use is compatible with the areas' character, this part of Fountainbridge and the city centre. It re-uses brownfield land in a sustainable and accessible location.

“It is not anticipated to have a detrimental impact on residents' living conditions and the design is appropriate.”

The former Hype nightclub at Fountain Park, which will now be turned into a new restaurant. | Google Maps

Although the plans didn’t meet the council’s requirements for cycle provision, four cycle spaces in this case, Mr Givan pointed to existing cycle provision at the front of the unit as part of the Fountain Park complex, and added: “An infringement of the cycle parking standards is acceptable in this context and no other transport issues are raised.”

Some minimal external alterations will take place before the opening of this new 70-cover restaurant, and principal access will be taken from the existing entrance. A new red aluminium entrance door is proposed with new glazed side panels with gold frames. It is unclear at this stage what type of restaurant it will be.

The council’s online planning portal received one comment regarding this application, from a local resident supporting the plans.

Dr Patrick Thomson said: “This is a sensible move, reinstating the original purpose of the unit and in keeping with the surrounding businesses and operating hours/landscape.”

The applicant’s agent, Montagu Evans, said in the planning documents: “The nightclub operator has recently closed, and a new restaurant operator has been identified to occupy the premises. The proposed restaurant will look to compliment those operators already trading from the park.

“The application submission follows a period of marketing the unit. The development proposed will secure the future of the unit and will enable the Fountain Park development to be fully let.

“The development proposed is considered to be in keeping with the nature of Fountain Park as a mixed use, commercial leisure operation.”

The applicant now has three years to carry out the required works for this change of use application.