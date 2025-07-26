Plans have been approved to turn an Edinburgh city centre office into a new fast food takeaway.

The change of use application was lodged with the local authority’s planning department in November last year for the changes at the B-listed property at 55 Frederick Street by Nabi Gul Maymand.

The proposed new restaurant will be a fast-food premises, serving peri-peri type dishes, roasted chicken and other foods such as pizzas.

The office at 55 Frederick Street will soon be turned into a fast food takeaway restaurant after proposals were approved. | Google Maps

Approving the plans on July 16, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “It would not have an unacceptable impact on neighbouring residential amenity.

“It would have no adverse effect on the character and appearance of the area or on the character of the listed building.. There are no material considerations which outweigh this conclusion.”

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “No changes will be made to the external façade of the building, ensuring the street's architectural integrity and the character of the listed structure are preserved. Existing features, including the traditional windows, stonework, and entryway, will be maintained without modification.

“Internal alterations are non-significant and will be limited to functional adjustments required for the restaurant's operation. These include the installation of kitchen facilities, ventilation, and restrooms.

“The proposed use will enhance the vibrancy of Frederick Street while preserving the historic character of the listed building, in line with planning and heritage conservation policies.”

The ground floor office at 55 Frederick Street, is in a B-listed building dating from 1786-92, which currently has five separate office rooms, as well as toilet facilities, a hall and a kitchen.

The plans show that three of these rooms will become the main dining hall, with room for 56 covers. The hall will become the main reception area of the new restaurant.

The toilet facilities will remain unchanged, and two of the rooms are set to become a kitchen and a staff room. The current kitchen area is to be turned into a service area.