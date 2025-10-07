Two separate planning applications to build neighbouring blocks for 181 students have been rejected by the council’s planning department.

Waugh Investments Limited submitted its plans on May 1 to demolish the existing buildings at 33-41 Ratcliffe Terrace to make way for a mixed-use development comprising purpose-built student accommodation with 115 beds in 31 units, and a ground floor commercial unit, with associated cycle parking, landscaping and access arrangements.

While, SDR Property Developments Ltd applied in June for planning permission for the demolition of existing buildings and erection of a purpose-built student accommodation at 27 - 29 and 31 Ratcliffe Terrace, as well as 4 South Gray Street, to house 66 students.

This image shows an artist’s impression view of the two rejected applications side by side on Ratcliffe Terrace. | Scott Hobbs Planning

Both applications were rejected on October 3 by the City of Edinburgh Council for a number of reasons, with each set of plans receiving more than 60 objections from locals, as well as dozens of notes of support.

Refusing permission for the plans at 33-41 Ratcliffe Terrace, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The principle of the development is acceptable. The proposals are also generally acceptable with regards to a number of other considerations, subject to conditions and contributions with regards to amenity.

“However, with regards to the design the development is contrary to National Planning Framework and Local Development Plan, as the rear elements of the proposals represent over development of the site in terms of its height, scale, massing and built form on a small backland site.

“The proposals are also contrary to LDP Policy Env 2 as the design compromises the effective development of the adjacent site, primarily to the north.

“There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

This application received 70 objections and 72 notes of support. One local objector said: “I oppose the proposals due to the impact that the project will have on the surrounding area. We already have a large number of student flats in the local vicinity.

“The development that would be proposed effectively places a large number of flats in the back garden of several private residences.”

While one supporter of the plans, from Kirkliston, said: “This will remove an unsightly building and the proposal will enhance the street area.”

The applications site in Newington as it currently is. | Scott Hobbs Planning

Rejecting the plans for 27-29 and31 Ratcliffe Terrace and 4 South Gray Street, Mr Givan listed a number of reasons for refusal, including that “the proposal has failed to have adequate regard to the desirability of preserving or enhancing the character or appearance of the conservation area”.

He also cited inadequate open space at ground level for future occupiers, daylight levels for future occupiers, the applicant has not demonstrated that they would not compromise the effective development of adjacent land, and the demolition and replacement of existing buildings “has not been adequately justified in terms of the whole life carbon footprint”.

He added: “Overall, the proposals fail to accord with the Development Plan and associated guidance. The proposals are not an appropriate scale and density for the location and there will not be an acceptable level of amenity achieved for occupiers.

“There are no material considerations which outweigh the proposals’ failure to accord with the Development Plan.”

This application received 64 objections online, along with 40 notes of support. These representations have not yet been made public on the council’s online planning portal.

