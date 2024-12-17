Housebuilders Cala have lodged plans for a huge mixed use site on farmland next to Straiton just weeks after plans for a £22m development on neighbouring land was rejected.

Cala have revealed plans for private and affordable housing as well as retail units on land stretching from Old Pentland to the west of Straiton down to Pentland Main Farm.

Their Pre Application Notice comes just weeks after Pentland Marine Park Ltd saw their bid for housing, including a care home and mixed units, rejected by Scottish Ministers on appeal.

The site proposed by Pentland Park bosses was between the new proposed Cala land and the A701.

Cala Homes (East) said it spublitted the application along with Allanvale to propose a plan that would consist of private residential homes, affordable homes allocation and well as commercial space, on land at Pentland Road, Loanhead.

The number of houses proposed in the new plan have not been set with Cala saying it is too early in the process to say how many units would be needed on the site. If approved the PAN will lead to a 12-week public consultation on the proposals.

Gordon Johnson, Area Land Director, Cala Homes (East), said: “Following on from engagements with the neighbouring community councils we have submitted a Proposal of Application Notice to Midlothian Council for the proposed site.

“This commences our public consultation phase which will include two public events early next year. We are still at very early stages – and want to hear from the community and stakeholders to help shape and inform our proposals.”

The PAN is available to view on Midlothian Council’s planning portal.