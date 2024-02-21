Police 'anxious' to find missing Edinburgh schoolboy Mahdi Abid who was last seen on Monday
Police are searching for an Edinburgh schoolboy who has been missing for days.
Mahdi Abid was last seen in Edinburgh around 10:45 on Monday, February 19. Officers believe he may have travelled to the Livingston or Dundee area.
The 14-year-old is described as white and around 5ft 5. He has short, black hair and is believed to be wearing white Nike shoes, a black North Face puffer jacket, a black jumper and black trousers. He was also carrying a zip school bag with a black and red line.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland is anxious to trace the whereabouts of Mahdi Abid who has been missing from the Edinburgh area since around 10:45 on Monday, February 19. He may have travelled to the Livingston or Dundee area.
"Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 or Crimestoppers on 0500 555 111. Quote incident 1807 19/02/2024."