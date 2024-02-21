News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Police 'anxious' to find missing Edinburgh schoolboy Mahdi Abid who was last seen on Monday

Mahdi was last seen in Edinburgh on Monday morning.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:19 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 12:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for an Edinburgh schoolboy who has been missing for days.

Mahdi Abid was last seen in Edinburgh around 10:45 on Monday, February 19. Officers believe he may have travelled to the Livingston or Dundee area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 14-year-old is described as white and around 5ft 5. He has short, black hair and is believed to be wearing white Nike shoes, a black North Face puffer jacket, a black jumper and black trousers. He was also carrying a zip school bag with a black and red line.

Mahdi Abid was last seen in Edinburgh on Monday 19th February 2024. He may have travelled to the Livingston or Dundee area. Mahdi Abid was last seen in Edinburgh on Monday 19th February 2024. He may have travelled to the Livingston or Dundee area.
Mahdi Abid was last seen in Edinburgh on Monday 19th February 2024. He may have travelled to the Livingston or Dundee area.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland is anxious to trace the whereabouts of Mahdi Abid who has been missing from the Edinburgh area since around 10:45 on Monday, February 19. He may have travelled to the Livingston or Dundee area.

"Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 or Crimestoppers on 0500 555 111. Quote incident 1807 19/02/2024."

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghMissing persons