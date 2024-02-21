Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for an Edinburgh schoolboy who has been missing for days.

Mahdi Abid was last seen in Edinburgh around 10:45 on Monday, February 19. Officers believe he may have travelled to the Livingston or Dundee area.

The 14-year-old is described as white and around 5ft 5. He has short, black hair and is believed to be wearing white Nike shoes, a black North Face puffer jacket, a black jumper and black trousers. He was also carrying a zip school bag with a black and red line.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland is anxious to trace the whereabouts of Mahdi Abid who has been missing from the Edinburgh area since around 10:45 on Monday, February 19. He may have travelled to the Livingston or Dundee area.