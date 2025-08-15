Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash which happened in Roslin, Midlothian yesterday morning.

The crash happened on the B7003 at Roslin Glen at around 6.50am on Thursday, August 14, involving a black KTM 990 Super Duke motorcycle and grey Kia Sportage car.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a 44-year-old man, was not injured.

The road was closed for approximately six hours for a collision investigation at the scene.

The B7003 has reopened following a crash. | Google Maps

Road Policing Sergeant Phil Winning said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist who died following this crash.

“I am appealing for any motorist who was on the B7003 and who may have witnessed what happened or had a dashcam device fitted that may have captured the incident or the vehicles immediately prior to the collision.

“Anyone who can assist our enquiries should come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information or footage should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 0604 of 14 August 2025.