B7003 at Roslin Glen reopens hours after crash which killed motorcyclist
A Midlothian road has reopened hours after a motorcyclist was killed in a horror crash.
The B7003 at Roslin Glen was closed at around 6.50am today (August 14) after the crash involving a car and a motorbike.
Emergency services descended on the area but despite paramedics’ efforts, the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his family have been notified.
The road has now reopened, almost nine hours after the crash was first reported.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The B7003 at Roslin Glen, Midlothian has reopened following a fatal road crash this morning. Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.”