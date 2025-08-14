A Midlothian road has reopened hours after a motorcyclist was killed in a horror crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B7003 at Roslin Glen was closed at around 6.50am today (August 14) after the crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Emergency services descended on the area but despite paramedics’ efforts, the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his family have been notified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The B7003 has reopened following a crash. | Google Maps

The road has now reopened, almost nine hours after the crash was first reported.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The B7003 at Roslin Glen, Midlothian has reopened following a fatal road crash this morning. Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.”