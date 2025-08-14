B7003 at Roslin Glen reopens hours after crash which killed motorcyclist

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:49 BST
A Midlothian road has reopened hours after a motorcyclist was killed in a horror crash.

The B7003 at Roslin Glen was closed at around 6.50am today (August 14) after the crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Emergency services descended on the area but despite paramedics’ efforts, the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his family have been notified.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The B7003 has reopened following a crash.placeholder image
The B7003 has reopened following a crash. | Google Maps

The road has now reopened, almost nine hours after the crash was first reported.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The B7003 at Roslin Glen, Midlothian has reopened following a fatal road crash this morning. Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.”

Related topics:MotorcyclistEmergency servicesParamedicsMidlothian
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice