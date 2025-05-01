Police believe teenager reported missing two weeks ago may have travelled to Edinburgh

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 18:20 BST
An Aberdonian teenager, reported missing nearly two weeks ago, may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Ibrahim Njie, 16, was last seen in Aberdeen’s city centre area at around 11pm on Friday, April 18, when he boarded a bus for Torry. Following enquiries, officers believe he may have travelled to Edinburgh for a music event on Saturday, April 19.

Ibrahim Njie, 16, from Aberdeen may have travelled to Edinburgh | Police Scotland

Ibrahim has not been in contact with family since, which his family said is out of character. When last seen he was wearing a black North Face jacket, blue/grey tracksuit, black trainers and a black beanie hat.

Inspector Graeme Skene said: “Concern is growing for Ibrahim’s welfare and we’re keen to trace him as quickly as possible to ensure he is safe and well. I’d urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or has any information on his movements or whereabouts since Friday, to contact police.

“Ibrahim, if you see this appeal, please let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0816 of Wednesday, 23 April, 2025.

