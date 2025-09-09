Police in Edinburgh urge public not to enter ‘extremely unsafe’ derelict property after recent trespassing
It is understood people have accessed a derelict premises in Dolphin Avenue, causing damage to the building in the process. In the last two weeks officers have received a number of calls from concerned locals who reported trespassing within the unstable building.
Sergeant Mark Coull said: “We have received a number of calls over the last two weeks regarding entry being gained into a derelict premises in Currie.
“Luckily, no one has been hurt but this building is extremely unsafe, and by entering you are putting yourself and others at risk of injury.
“We would ask the public to stay away from the area and if you have any concerns, please call Police Scotland on 101.”