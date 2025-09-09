Police in Edinburgh urge public not to enter ‘extremely unsafe’ derelict property after recent trespassing

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 9th Sep 2025, 20:47 BST
Police in Edinburgh are urging the public not to enter an ‘extremely unsafe’ derelict property in Currie following reports of trespassing in recent weeks.

It is understood people have accessed a derelict premises in Dolphin Avenue, causing damage to the building in the process. In the last two weeks officers have received a number of calls from concerned locals who reported trespassing within the unstable building.

Police in Edinburgh are urging the public not to enter an ‘extremely unsafe’ derelict building in Dolphin Avenue, Currieplaceholder image
Police in Edinburgh are urging the public not to enter an ‘extremely unsafe’ derelict building in Dolphin Avenue, Currie

Sergeant Mark Coull said: “We have received a number of calls over the last two weeks regarding entry being gained into a derelict premises in Currie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Luckily, no one has been hurt but this building is extremely unsafe, and by entering you are putting yourself and others at risk of injury.

“We would ask the public to stay away from the area and if you have any concerns, please call Police Scotland on 101.”

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghPeoplePolice Scotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice