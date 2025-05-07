Police make two further arrests amid ongoing ‘gang war’ across Edinburgh and Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been charged as police continue to investigate linked violent ‘gang attacks’ in the East and West.

A 41-year-old man was arrested by another police force and charged by Police Scotland in connection with two fire-raisings at a property on Hay Drive, Edinburgh on Sunday, March 23 and Friday, April 4. The man was arrested on Friday, May 2, and was due to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday (May 6).

A 24-year-old man was also charged in Edinburgh for a breach of bail on Friday, May 2 and appeared in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday (May 5).

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry said: "I want to make it clear that we will not stop until we bring those responsible for this criminality to justice. Local officers continue to reassure the public with intelligence-led patrols to disrupt the activities of criminals in our communities.

“The support of our communities is absolutely vital when it comes to tackling serious organised crime, preventing violence and getting justice for victims. Your information really can make a difference.

"If you know anything about who is responsible for these dangerous and abhorrent acts, please do the right thing and speak to us.”

Anyone who can assist ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, March, 21, 2025.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.