About 500 guests attended the event at St Giles' Cathedral – including current First Minister John Swinney and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Leith duo The Proclaimers performed their song Cap In Hand at the memorial service, which was also atteneded by popular Scottish actress Elaine C Smith, among other famous faces.

Mr Salmond, former leader of the Scottish National Party and Alba Party, died last month in North Macedonia. He was 69.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Mr Salmond was remembered at St Giles' Cathedral.

1 . Alex Salmond remembered Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Alex Salmond was remembered at a memorial service in Edinburgh. Photo: PA Photo Sales

2 . The Proclaimers The Proclaimers perform Cap in Hand at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh during the public memorial service for the former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond who died aged 69 last month. Photo: Jeff Mitchell Photo Sales

3 . First Minister First Minister John Swinney and his wife Elizabeth Quigley at the public memorial service for the former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond who died aged 69 last month, at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales