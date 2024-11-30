17 photos from Alex Salmond Edinburgh memorial as The Proclamiers and Elaine C Smith attend

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Nov 2024, 15:57 BST
A public memorial service for Scotland's former First Minister, Alex Salmond, was held in Edinburgh on St Andrew's Day.

About 500 guests attended the event at St Giles' Cathedral – including current First Minister John Swinney and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Leith duo The Proclaimers performed their song Cap In Hand at the memorial service, which was also atteneded by popular Scottish actress Elaine C Smith, among other famous faces.

Mr Salmond, former leader of the Scottish National Party and Alba Party, died last month in North Macedonia. He was 69.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Mr Salmond was remembered at St Giles' Cathedral.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Alex Salmond was remembered at a memorial service in Edinburgh.

1. Alex Salmond remembered

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Alex Salmond was remembered at a memorial service in Edinburgh. Photo: PA

Photo Sales
The Proclaimers perform Cap in Hand at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh during the public memorial service for the former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond who died aged 69 last month.

2. The Proclaimers

The Proclaimers perform Cap in Hand at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh during the public memorial service for the former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond who died aged 69 last month. Photo: Jeff Mitchell

Photo Sales
First Minister John Swinney and his wife Elizabeth Quigley at the public memorial service for the former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond who died aged 69 last month, at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

3. First Minister

First Minister John Swinney and his wife Elizabeth Quigley at the public memorial service for the former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond who died aged 69 last month, at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
Alex Salmond's sister Gail Hendry at the public memorial service for the former first minister of Scotland, who died aged 69 last month, at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

4. Alex Salmond's sister

Alex Salmond's sister Gail Hendry at the public memorial service for the former first minister of Scotland, who died aged 69 last month, at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Alex SalmondEdinburghFirst MinisterGordon BrownScotlandJohn Swinney
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice