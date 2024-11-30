About 500 guests attended the event at St Giles' Cathedral – including current First Minister John Swinney and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Leith duo The Proclaimers performed their song Cap In Hand at the memorial service, which was also atteneded by popular Scottish actress Elaine C Smith, among other famous faces.
Mr Salmond, former leader of the Scottish National Party and Alba Party, died last month in North Macedonia. He was 69.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see how Mr Salmond was remembered at St Giles' Cathedral.
