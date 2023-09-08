Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ban on the use of a controversial weedkiller in Edinburgh’s parks and greenspaces is set to be introduced next year.

The council said the move was part of a gradual, three-year phasing-out of herbicides containing glyphosate, which threatens bee colonies and has been linked to cases of cancer. Other methods of controlling weeds include using vinegar, hot foam, pressurised hot water and mechanical sweeping – and the council is expected to use a combination of these as it moves away from chemical-based treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport and environment convener Scott Arthur said there was “growing pressure” to reduce glyphosate use from residents across the city who were concerned about its potential environmental and health impacts. The Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed earlier this year that almost 4,000 litres were sprayed across the Capital last year – the most recorded in six years – despite councillors calling for a reduction as far back as 2015.

Community weeding in Balerno after residents persuaded Ediburgh council to stop using chemical weedkillers there.

The risks involved with humans being exposed to glyphosate have been disputed. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified it as “probably carcinogenic,” but the EU’s Food Safety Authority (EFSA) concluded it was unlikely to cause cancer. However lawsuits against Monsanto – the company which produces glyphosate – have found played a significant factor in some cancer patients’ diagnoses, with billions paid out to claimants.

The wider impact has caused concern among wildlife experts; researchers found in a study conducted last year that the ability of honeybees to reproduce and sustain colonies was damaged when exposed to the toxic substance. The GMB union has campaigned for a UK-wide ban since 2018 as it considers it a “severe health risk to workers”.

A report to Edinburgh’s transport and environment committee next week has confirmed it will no longer be used in any parks and greenspaces across the city, from April 2024, following a decision by councillors in March to declare a “nature emergency”. The ban will not apply when invasive weeds such as hogweed need to be treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some parts of Edinburgh are already glyphosate-free at the request of local residents, including in Balerno where there is increased mechanical sweeping and community weeding organised by the Pesticide Free Balerno group.