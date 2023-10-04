The £100 million development said to be the biggest investment on Princes Street since the Johnnie Walker Experience opened two years ago

Edinburgh is set to get a 347-room hotel on Princes Street after councillors voted in favour of the plans earlier today.

Proposals for the new Ruby Hotel was backed by the development management sub committee in what will be the largest single investment on Princes Street since the Johnnie Walker Experience opened in 2021. The plans for 104-108 Princes Street, which were lodged in March this year, also include a retail space and bar and restaurant area that will involve demolition of part of the existing site (107-108 Princes Street).

The site has been vacant since Next, Zara and Russell & Bromley relocated to the St James Quarter. Offices occupying the upper floors in the buildings were no longer in use.

The Hunter REIM and Ruby Hotels development is set to open in 2026 with the Princes Street site becoming the first Scottish location by the hotel chain who already operate hotels in London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Zurich. It is understood Hunter REIM is in talks with contractors with hopes of commencing the project early next year.

Andrew Moffat, managing director of Hunter REIM, said: “We are absolutely delighted to get the go ahead for the Ruby Hotel proposals. Developing in a world heritage site is always challenging, but we are confident that this will be a transformational development for Princes Street, and particularly for the western end of the street which has struggled in recent years. We look forward to continuing to work with the council, Ruby Hotels and local stakeholders to create a development of which everyone will be proud.”

A study conducted by real estate company Avison Young during the planning process concluded the development ‘will help revitalise this core area of the city centre’ adding the development will create ‘over 150 jobs during the development phase and over 250 jobs once the hotel and retail space is operational.’

Roddy Smith, chief executive of Essential Edinburgh, said: “This is a hugely important development for Princes Street and for Edinburgh. With the adjacent development stalling the city needs to keep up the momentum in the Princes Street area and continue the flow of investment in this most famous of streets. These proposals are a huge improvement for Princes Street - and I am sure will encourage more investment to come forward.”