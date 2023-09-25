News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 12 photos from The Botanist launch party as new bar and restaurant opens at St James Quarter

New Edinburgh bar and restaurant The Botanist officially opens with a launch party
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST

A swanky new bar and restaurant in Edinburgh city centre has celebrated its opening with a launch party event – and judging by the fun guests were having, it’s sure to be a huge hit with locals.

The Botanist, located at St James Quarter, is a stunning edition to the Capital’s nightlife scene, and as well as serving up delicious food and ‘botany-inspired’ cocktails, the venue will host live music events and family events.

Inside, the space is decorated with lots of greenery and beautiful floral arrangements, while there is also an outdoor terrace to enjoy during the warmer months.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the fun being had at The Botanist’s official launch party on Thursday evening.

Take a look through our picture gallery from The Botanist Edinburgh's official launch party.

1. The Botanist – launch party in photos

Take a look through our picture gallery from The Botanist Edinburgh's official launch party. Photo: Third Party

The Botanist has officially opened with a launch party featuring their signature cocktails and live music.

2. The Botanist

The Botanist has officially opened with a launch party featuring their signature cocktails and live music. Photo: Third Party

The new venue at St James Quarter is easy to find thanks to its large signage.

3. Easy to find

The new venue at St James Quarter is easy to find thanks to its large signage. Photo: Third Party

The Botanist Edinburgh’s launch party was well attended, with lucky guests enjoying cocktails and live music.

4. The place to be

The Botanist Edinburgh’s launch party was well attended, with lucky guests enjoying cocktails and live music. Photo: Third Party

