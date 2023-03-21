A family has told how mould in their Edinburgh council flat has ruined their clothes and left them feeling permanently ill. Alistair Ross Ross, his partner Vicky Souter and daughters Imogen, eight, and Akeelah, four, all have health problems they link to the mould in the flat at Inchmickery Court in Muirhouse.

Mr Ross said: "We've had this mould for the past five years. We clean it, it comes back; we clean it, it comes back. The council came out and the guy said 'This is dreadful, this is just horrible' and he was going to try to get it replastered, but that was four years ago. Every time we get in touch with the housing officer she just says she's going to put it forward, but nothing happens."

"I'm always ill," he said. "I'm constantly coughing. And Vicky feels really chesty. But it's the kids I'm more worried about. The older one always says she's feeling not well. The younger one has colds and a stuffy nose most of the time, but she doesn't complain - she just thinks it's normal. I clean their room every two days just to make sure it's not going to spread really badly in there. I try to keep up with the mould as much as I can, but it becomes more and more aggressive every time I clean it."

Vicky Souter, Alistair Ross and daughters Imogen, eight, and Akeelah, four, are all suffering health problems as a result of the mould in their flat.

The family has lived in the flat since 2016 and say there is now mould in every room, but it is most prevalent in the hall, the kitchen and the children's bedroom. "It's getting worse and worse and worse," said Mr Ross. He thinks part of the problem might come from the lift shaft which is right next to their flat.

He said: “We can't use any of the cupboards because there's just mould top to bottom. The one near the lift, when you open the door, it's all you can smell - it just hits you. The backs of the cupboards or drawers are covered in mould and it just seeps right through and covers the clothes. We had to throw out four or five black bags of mouldy clothes because it was that bad. It's so frustrating, especially when we're told it's being passed forward but nothing ever happens."

The family’s MP, Lib Dem Christine Jardine, has called on the UK and Scottish governments to provide “specific funding” to allow councils to tackle mould and damp in social housing following the coroner’s ruling that two-year-old Awaab Ishak died due to exposure to mould in his home in Rochdale in 2020. Both governments have said spending decisions are a matter for councils.

But Ms Jardine claims a lack of specific funding to tackle mould and damp will see households “falling through the cracks”, and the lack of support may be putting people’s health at risk. She said: “With energy bills soaring, tenants are cutting back on their heating, as they can’t always afford to keep their homes warm enough to stop damp and mould spreading. Many are concerned that the presence of mould could pose a risk to their health and are having to seek medical advice. That is not acceptable. I would urge ministers to take these concerns seriously, and listen to my constituents by giving councils across Scotland the resources they desperately need."

Alistair Ross says he repeatedly cleans the mould off the walls of their flat, but every time it returns more aggressively.

The city council said it would try to contact Mr Ross and Ms Souter this week. Housing convener Jane Meagher said: “I visited Inchmickery Court on Monday and there’s no doubt that the block needs the retrofit work it is going to get along with Oxcars Court. I was really impressed with the plans I saw which show our commitment to making life better for the people who live in the block. When it’s done, our tenants will benefit from warmer, energy efficient homes which will save them money on their fuel bills. The building and surrounding areas will also look much better, giving our tenants the homes and surroundings they deserve.

“Many of our older council homes are now at an age where they need significant upgrades and we’ve recently announced a major programme of investment. We’re one of the first local authorities in Scotland to pilot a ‘whole house retrofit’ approach to council homes which will make them more energy efficient, sustainable for the future and addresses issues such as mould and dampness. We’re keen to get residents’ views on the proposals for both Inchmickery and Oxcars Courts as survey and design work is already underway with works expected to commence in 2024. Meanwhile, if any tenant has mould or damp in their home please get in touch with us as our tenants’ health and wellbeing is a priority.”